Bomb hurling case: Cops raid BJP MP Arjun Singh's house to look for accused

Kolkata: Police raided BJP MP Arjun Singh's house on Saturday night to look for the accused in the Bhatpara bomb hurling case.



Earlier this year, a group of miscreants had hurled bombs in the Bhatpara area. Few days back, police had learnt that one of the

accused was hiding in Arjun Singh's house.

Barrackpore court granted a search warrant to police. On Saturday night, cops went to the BJP Mp's house.

As Arjun was not there, his security persons allegedly obstructed the cops from entering the house citing Covid situation. The cops were asked to wait till Arjun returned. After the BJP MP returned, police handed him over the search warrant and they were allowed to enter the house.

However, the suspect was not found inside the house.

Later, police officials talked with Arjun at the Mazdoor Bhavan for a few moments and left.

Earlier, Arjun's son Pawan Singh and his security personnel obstructed police from entering the house when cops went there to conduct a search operation in connection with the

Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case.

Later, police obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant against Arjun's nephew Sanjit Singh. During the search, several documents were seized and Sanjit was also arrested.