Bomb hurled in front of Indranil Sen's house

Kolkata: A few unknown miscreants hurled a bomb close to the house of Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs,

Indranil Sen on Wednesday evening.

At the time of incident Sen was not at his home. Few moments after the bomb was hurled, he returned home and came to know about the incident. Around 8 pm, two persons riding a motorcycle came to the area and hurled a bomb near Sen's house in Kasba. After hurling the bomb, the accused persons fled the spot. Hearing the sound of the explosion, local people became panicked and informed the police.

Immediately cops from Kasba police station rushed to the spot and started

an inquiry. Police will scrutinize the CCTV footage of the area to identify the motorcycle as well as the accused

persons.