Bomb hoax: Woman sent to judicial custody

Kolkata: The woman arrested for allegedly giving a hoax call claiming that a bomb was tied to her body inside a flight, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after she was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Sunday.



According to sources, the woman identified as Mohini Mondal, a resident of Salt Lake, was travelling in a flight to Mumbai from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata on Saturday night. While mid-air, Mondal informed the cabin crew that a bomb had been tied to her body. She reportedly gave a note and requested the cabin crew to give it to the cockpit crew.

As soon as the information came to light, the pilot got in touch with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of NSCBI Airport and requested an emergency landing. Immediately, the ATC informed other departments including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), fire brigade and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and raised a high alert. Meanwhile, the pilot was given a green signal to land safely as soon as possible.

After the flight landed safely, all the passengers were evacuated. But during a thorough check, BDDS and CISF personnel found nothing on the woman. During further interrogation, CISF came to know that the woman was drunk. Sources informed that Mondal is a student of BBA and was going to Mumbai to meet her fiancé. Her father is a businessman. Her family members had claimed on Sunday that Mondal has psychological issues.

Meanwhile, passengers of the flight were accommodated in another aircraft and it took off late on Saturday night.