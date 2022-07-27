Bolpur's 'one rupee doctor' dies at 84 in Kolkata; CM condoles

KOLKATA: Dr Sushovan Bandyopadhyay, better known to the residents of Bolpur as 'Ek Takar Daktar' (one rupee doctor) for having treated patients for just a rupee since the past 57 years, passed away at a city nursing home on Tuesday after prolonged illness. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.



"Sad to know of the demise of benevolent doctor Sushovan Bandyopadhyay. The famed one-rupee-doctor of Birbhum was known for his public-spirited philanthropy, and I express my sincerest condolences," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He was 84-year-old. He is survived by his only daughter, who is also a doctor. His wife had passed away some years ago. He was awarded Padmashree in 2021 for his relentless service to the society. He had received the award from President Ramnath Kovind.

He was admitted to a nursing home in Durgapur for treatment and later brought to Kolkata. He was suffering from kidney ailment for quite some time.

He was a Congress MLA from Bolpur and the first Trinamool Congress president in Birbhum district. He had retired from politics and continued to see patients despite age and ailment. He was a popular doctor in the area. He was associated with several philanthropic and cultural organisation in Bolpur. His mortal remains were taken to Bolpur on Tuesday evening. According to reports, Bandyopadhyay had graduated from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. He also completed post graduation degree in pathology from University of Calcutta. Later, he went to London for a diploma in Haematology. After working as a senior registrar in London for about four years, he returned to Bengal.