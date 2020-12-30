Bolpur: Lakhs join Mamata's march

Bolpur: The overwhelming response with lakhs of people joining Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee in her rally at Bolpur on Tuesday claimed to "have given a backseat" to that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow just nine days ago.



Banerjee walked from Tourist Lodge More to Jambuni Bus Stand covering almost about 4 km by foot with a photograph of Rabindranath Tagore in her hand. Shah's road show was of around around 800 metres from Dakbunglow More to Chowrasta in which he travelled on a decorated truck on December 20.

The district Trinamool Congress president Anubrata Mondal, who had earlier alleged that BJP brought people from outside to show a huge gathering during Shah's roadshow, on Tuesday said that people only four blocks—Nanoor, Bolpur, Ilambazar and Labhpur—have attended the rally on Tuesday. Without naming Shah's rodshow, he maintained that the turnout in Tuesday's rally outnumbered all recent meetings at Bolpur.

The rally was itself unique with people from all walks of life mainly tribals, folk artists and bauls in a large number joining the same to express their gratitude towards the Chief Minister for undertaking an overall development of the state.

There was a tableau dedicated to Rabindranath Tagore at the beginning of the rally in which artists were found singing Rabindra Sangeet followed by a group playing drums at the tune of songs based on national integrity. Besides those were walking in the rally headed by Banerjee, lakhs of people were found standing along the 4 km stretch. Police faced a tough time in handling the situation with people trying to break the roadside barricades, made of bamboo structure, at Chitra Cinema More to get a glimpse of the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Banerjee moved ahead amidst women blowing conch shells and people expressing their gratitude by carrying placards of different state run projects including Kanyashree and Sikhashree.

It was at around 1.10 pm when Banerjee started marching from Tourist Lodge More and the rally ended at Jambuni Bus Stand at around 2 pm followed by her speech. Minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen, senior leaders from the district including Anubrata Mondal, Asish Banerjee, Chandranath Sinha and the both MPs from the district - Asit Mal and Satabdi Roy – accompanied Banerjee in the rally. Paresh Adhikari, a resident of Bolpur, said: "I came to get a glimpse of the Chief Minister as she did a lot for the poor people. We want her to continue as our Chief Minister in the next term as well." People were found standing on terrace and verandas of the houses along the route of the rally and they were found making videos of the rally in their mobile phones.