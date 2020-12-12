Bollywood actor's body found in Jodhpur Park house

Kolkata: A Bollywood actor was found dead at her home in Jodhpur Park area on Friday morning.



The actor, identified as Arya Banerjee (35), alias Devdutta Banerjee, lived alone at 346, Jodhpur Park.

On Friday morning, her domestic help came and knocked on the door. Despite repeated attempts, Arya did not respond.

Later the domestic help informed her neighbours following which Lake police station was informed.

Police broke open the

main door of the three-storeyed house and found Arya inside a bedroom on the second floor.

Though no injury mark was noticed, blood was seen coming out of her nose.

During investigation, cops found several liquor bottles, among which few were empty. Police also came to know that she used to take several medicines due to some illness. Though no foul was suspected, the homicide section of Kolkata Police had visited the spot for inquiry.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

It is suspected that she may have died due to overdose of some sort of medicine.

Arya is the younger daughter of legendary sitar player Pandit Nikhil Banerjee.

She was into modeling for several years following which she acted in a few Bollywood movies, including Dirty Picture and Love Sex aur Dhoka. She also acted in TV series Savdhaan India.