Bogtui incident: One more in cop net

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person in connection with the Bogtui arson case of Rampurhat.



So far, six persons had been arrested by the Central agency in connection with the brutal killing of Rampurhat.

According to sources, Ritan Sheikh, the sixth person arrested by CBI in the Bogtui arson case is close to Anarul Hossain. It is alleged that Ritan, a resident of Bogtui village was present at the spot when the houses were allegedly set on fire. After the incident Ritan was absconding.

CBI officials learnt about Ritan's involvement after interrogating the five arrested persons including Anarul. Ritan, who is a toto driver, allegedly had been to a petrol pump in Rampurhat on March 21 night.