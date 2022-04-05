Bogtui incident: Forensic experts collect samples from deserted totos

KOLKATA: Forensic experts have collected samples from the abandoned totos at the Bogtui village in Rampurhat which are suspected to have been used to bring petrol on March 21 night.



On Monday, the totos were seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central agency on Monday visited a petrol pump located at Bogtui more for investigation. Sleuths suspect that on March 21 petrol was bought from this petrol pump. CBI officers questioned the employees of the petrol pump and also checked the surveillance camera footage there. Earlier the villagers alleged that the accused persons had bought petrol on those two totos.

Forensic experts collected samples from totos which would be matched with the samples that were collected from the gutted houses. The whole process was video recorded for the investigation purpose. Sources informed that CBI may appeal to the court to record confidential statements of a few villagers.