Bogtui cases: CBI files two chargesheets, few accused already held by SIT

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed two chargesheets at the Rampurhat court in connection with the Bogtui arson case and Trinamool Congress-led Barosal Panchayat Upopradhan Bhadu Sheikh murder case. In the arson case chargesheet, CBI had mentioned the names of 16 accused persons out of which a few were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The chargesheets were filed on the 90th day from the date of both the incidents. CBI has also submitted a report against two Child in Conflict of Law (CCL), before the Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board, Suri.

According to sources, names of 16 persons mentioned in the arson case chargesheet included the Trinamool Congress leader Anarul Hossain, who was arrested after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bogtui and instructed police to take stringent action against the accused persons. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed. During the probe, several accused persons were arrested by the SIT and SDPO and IC of Rampurhat were removed.

In the chargesheet, CBI has mentioned that the incident of setting the houses on fire was fallout of Bhadu's murder. The murder of the Upopradhan was the result of a long standing rivalry between two groups in Bogtui. Bhadu was murdered on March 21 around 8:30 pm at a tea shop in Bogtui more area when he was talking to someone on his mobile. Miscreants hurled bombs at him and Bhadu died on the spot.

After a few hours of the murder, associates and followers of Bhadu attacked the houses of their rival groups situated at the village. In the Bhadu murder case, CBI filed a separate chargesheet mentioning names of four persons as accused. However in both the chargesheet, CBI has mentioned about a larger conspiracy and informed that court that further investigation was still continuing.