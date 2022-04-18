Bogtui case: 'Nephew of Lalan Sheikh instructed to bring petrol'

kolkata: Ritan Sheikh, one of the accused persons, in Bogtui arson case has reportedly told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials that the nephew of Lalan Sheikh had instructed him to bring petrol on March 21 night.



Ritan on Sunday was produced at the Rampurhat court after the CBI remand was over.

On Sunday Ritan was sent to judicial custody by the court.

When Ritan was being taken to the court lock up, he said that Lalan's nephew Dollar had instructed him to bring petrol from the Rampurhat petrol pump after Barosal panchayat upopradhan Bhadu Sheikh was murdered.

However CBI is yet to trace Dollar who is absconding since the incident had taken place. CBi is also in a process to find out whether Ritan is telling the truth or not.

It is also suspected Lalan might have directed Dollar to bring petrol which he had passed to Ritan.