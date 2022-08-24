Bogtui case: 7 more held by CBI

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven more persons in connection with the Bogtui arson case in Birbhum whose names cropped up during investigation.



The arrested persons were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) Court, Rampurhat and they have been remanded to CBI custody for 10 days.According to sources, the arrested persons are members of the group led by slain Bhadu Sheikh, Upopradhan of Barosal Panchayat, who was also murdered by inflicting bomb injuries at Bogtui More on March 21 around 8:30 pm. Later at night, Sheikh's followers allegedly vandalised several houses and later set those houses on fire at Bogtui village.

Due to the incident, seven persons died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries later at the Rampurhat Hospital.

CBI claimed before the court that the incident had taken place over a long standing dispute between two groups.

The central agency had filed chargesheet on June 20 against 16 accused persons at the ACJM Court, Rampurhat and also submitted a report against two Child in Conflict of Law (CCL) before the Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Suri. CBI was continuing its investigation further to unearth the larger conspiracy in the matter and came up with the names of these seven persons.