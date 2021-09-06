Bodyguard's death case: CID summons BJP leader Suvendu and two others

KOLKATA: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, his driver and another man in connection with the alleged murder of his former security guard Suvabrata Chakraborty.



Suvabrata had reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Contai in October, 2018. His wife, Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty, lodged a complaint of murder during July this year. She told cops that on the day of his death, Suvabrata called her and said he was getting ready to start for his home in Mahisadal.

After a while, her brother-in-law's wife called her up and stated that Suvabrata had been hospitalised. When they rushed to the hospital, they came to know that Suvabrata reportedly shot himself from his service pistol.

CID took over the investigation after a few days of registering the case and interrogated several people including the then OC of Contai police station and a few other policemen. The CID team had also visited the barrack, adjacent to Adhikari's house, where Suvabrata used to stay. Sources informed that a team of five officers has been selected for questioning the BJP leader.

On Saturday, Adhikari was summoned by the CID and had been asked to appear before the investigating officers on Monday. Meanwhile, on Sunday CID summoned Adhikari's personal driver Sambhu Maity and his close aide Sanjeev Shukla in connection with the investigation. They have been asked to appear on Tuesday at Bhabani Bhavan.