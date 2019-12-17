Body of youth found floating in Keshtopur canal

Kolkata: Mystery intensified on Tuesday morning after body of a youth was found floating in Keshtopur canal near Udayan Pally at Mahisbathan in Sector V.



The deceased person was identified as Niket Raj (30) of Bihar through his identity card.

According to sources, on Monday morning, residents of Udayan Pally saw the youth floating in the canal. Immediately they informed Electronics Complex police station. After a few minutes police arrived and the body was fished out of the water. During preliminary investigation, no injury marks was seen on the body. Initially none of the local residents could recognise him but later police found an identity card from his pocket through which Singh's identity was revealed.

He used work for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). While investigating further, th police came to know that Raj was residing at a house on rent nearby. Due to his job Raj used to return late every night.

As the body was not fully decomposed, it is suspected that Raj may have accidentally fallen in to the canal on Monday night and drowned. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

A few things, which seemed unusual to the cops were —while recovering Singh's body, cops found that Raj was wearing a jacket and only one of his shoes was found.

The police searched the area for the other shoe and his bag but they couldn't find anything. His family members have been informed. Police may talk to his colleagues and friends to know if Raj was in depression. After arrival of his family members in the city, police may question them as well. An unnatural death case has been started in this regard.