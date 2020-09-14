Body of woman found, two detained

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a woman whose body was found near Matla bridge in Canning on Sunday morning.



According to sources, a youth in the area used to disturb the woman for the past few months. Despite being warned by the woman's family and others, he did not stop taunting the woman. Earlier local residents compelled the youth to give a written statement about he will not disturb the woman anymore.

It is alleged that on Saturday evening he called the woman to meet him somewhere. After the woman left her house did not return. At night her family members lodged a missing diary at the Jibantala police station.

On Sunday morning, the woman's body was found near Matla bridge following which locals alleged that she had been raped and murdered by the youth.

After sending the body for autopsy examination, cops have detained two persons including the youth against whom the woman's family and others are alleging.

However police are waiting for the autopsy report as it would be clear whether the woman was raped before being killed or not.