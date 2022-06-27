Body of woman found in Jadavpur
kolkata: Tension spread at Chit Kalikapur in Purba Jadavpur area after a woman's body was found from a hut on Sunday morning.
According to sources, the woman identified as Rupdasi Sarder (30), an employee of a local factory, was living in the said hut behind the Chit Kalikapur Prathamik Vidyalaya on rent with her husband. On Sunday the landlord found the door of the hut was closed and no activity of anybody was noticed inside the hut. Being curious when she went close she saw Rupdasi was lying unconscious.
Immediately police were informed. Cops broke the door of the hut and rushed the woman to NRS Medical College and Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police have found a bruise mark on her neck. It is suspected that her husband murdered her and fled. However, a few local people suspected that the man with whom Rupdasi was living with was not her husband. Police are checking the surveillance camera footage of a nearby house for clues. Also cops are trying to trace her husband.
