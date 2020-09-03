Body of woman found at Dum Dum

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds after the dead body of a woman aged around 30 years was found on Wednesday morning at Kamalapur in Dum Dum. On Wednesday morning local residents of Kamlapur on PK Guha Lane saw the woman's body lying in front of an under-construction building. Immediately Dum Dum police station was informed. Later police sent the body for autopsy. During preliminary investigation, an injury mark was found behind her head. Though locals suspected that the woman was murdered after being raped, police found no foul play till Wednesday night.