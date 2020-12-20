Body of national-level bodybuilder found hanging, husband held

Kolkata: After the body of a national-level woman bodybuilder was found hanging inside her flat at Serampore in Hooghly district on Sunday morning, her husband was arrested. The accused was produced before Serampore court and was remanded in judicial custody.



The deceased was identified as Mangala Sen.

Her husband, Ambarish Sen, who is also a national

level bodybuilder, informed his in-laws about the

incident.

Later, Mangala's family members lodged a complaint against Ambarish alleging that he had assaulted and abetted their daughter to commit suicide.

The family members alleged that Ambarish used to torture Mangala after the deceased learnt about her husband's illicit affair with another woman.

The couple had met each other during the national championship. They were once declared as Miss India and Mr India in the bodybuilding championship. Later, they got married and started a gymnasium.

It is alleged that Ambarish had developed a relationship with a woman at the gymnasium.

When Mangala came to know about it and protested, she was allegedly beaten on multiple occasions by Ambarish.