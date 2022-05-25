Body of model found hanging from ceiling fan

Kolkata: A model and actor was found hanging inside her room in Nagebazar on Wednesday evening.



The Model and actor identified as Bidisha Dey Majumdar lived at Ramgarh Colony in Nagerbazar. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a piece of cloth as ligature. Police have recovered a suicide note from t

he room.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Nagerbazar police station.