Body of model found hanging from ceiling fan
Kolkata: A model and actor was found hanging inside her room in Nagebazar on Wednesday evening.
The Model and actor identified as Bidisha Dey Majumdar lived at Ramgarh Colony in Nagerbazar. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a piece of cloth as ligature. Police have recovered a suicide note from t
he room.
An unnatural death case has been registered at the Nagerbazar police station.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
IPL: Stunning Patidar takes RCB to 207 for 4 against LSG25 May 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin maintain their top-10 positions25 May 2022 7:09 PM GMT
French Open: Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Azarenka advance to 3rd round25 May 2022 7:09 PM GMT
ICC adds B'desh and Ireland for next cycle25 May 2022 7:08 PM GMT
DJB: Steps taken to prevent waterlogging at critical spots in city25 May 2022 7:07 PM GMT