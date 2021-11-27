Body of missing cop found in morgue

kolkata: Body of a police officer, who had been missing since October 11, was found at Howrah police morgue on Friday. The body, which was recovered near Bally Bridge on October 20, was identified to be of Partha Chowdhury, a sub-inspector of Rajarhat police station. However, his mobile phone is still missing.

Chowdhury lived at Belur with his family. On October 11, he had left his house but did not return. After his family members failed to trace him, a missing diary was registered at the Belur police station. But, cops reportedly failed to find Chowdhury.

On October 20, Chowdhury's body was found by the cops of Bally police station as unidentified. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to the Howrah morgue. Sources informed that the information of the body recovery was not circulated, which is a mandatory practice. When Chowdhury was still missing even after a month, a special team was formed on behalf of the Rajarhat police station to find him.

On Friday, the police team reached the Belur police station and talked with the investigating officer. Later, they went to Bally police station as well. While checking the details of the unidentified bodies since October 11, they found Chowdhury's garments. Later, the police team went to the morgue and found the police officer's body. His family members were informed. They also identified the body officially.