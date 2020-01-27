Body of missing baby found in manhole, mother arrested
Kolkata: The body of the two-month-old baby girl missing from her home in Beliaghata area of the city was found in a manhole near her residence, police said on Monday.
The mother was arrested for allegedly killing her baby and dumping the body in the manhole, a senior officer of Kolkata Police claimed.
The mother is probably suffering from "postnatal depression" which led to the killing of her baby, the officer claimed.
On Sunday police started a probe after the mother alleged that her baby was kidnapped by an unidentified person from their residence.
She had alleged that an unknown man barged into her flat in the afternoon when she and the baby were alone at home. She was hit by the unknown youth who fled with her baby, the police said.
A search was launched and police started questioning the security guard of the flat, the babysitter and the mother.
"There were several discrepancies in the claims of the woman, the babys mother. We started questioning her which continued for several hours after which she admitted committing the crime... it seems she is under severe depression that led to this mishap. We have arrested her," the IPS officer said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two men wanted in over a dozen criminal cases arrested in...27 Jan 2020 8:19 AM GMT
AMU students block highway, demand release of arrested...27 Jan 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed:...27 Jan 2020 8:17 AM GMT
WB govt has ensured food security of 90 pc of the...27 Jan 2020 8:14 AM GMT
Nothing more urgent: CJI on Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea27 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT