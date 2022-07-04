Body of man with gunshot injury recovered

KOLKATA: Body of a man with gunshot injury was found inside his house on the wee hours of Sunday in Narendrapur of South 24-Parganas.

Bhola Das, aged about 38 years, was alone inside his room. Police seized a one shoter pistol and a bullet shell from the room.

According to sources, Das was jobless and addicted to alcohol for the past few years. On Saturday, he reportedly returned home in drunk condition and went to sleep. Around 3 am, his nephew found blood was coming out from his room while he was going to bathroom. When he along with other family members entered the room, they found Das was lying in a pool of blood. Das was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, cops were informed. Police during preliminary probe came to know that Das was addicted to alcohol and on Saturday night he was unable to move properly. Cops suspect that he died due to excessive blood loss as the gunshot injury was on his left leg above the knee. The bullet had pierced a vein due to which profuse bleeding took place and Das was unable to call for help as he was drunk. Police are probing to find out from where he procured the firearm. Apart from registering an unnatural death case, another case under sections of the arms act has also been started.