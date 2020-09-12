Body of man found

Kolkata: A rickshaw puller in New Alipore has been



murdered after an altercation with a caretaker of an abandoned house on Thursday night.

The victim identified as Bipul Dutta alias Kalua (30) left his home in Porabustee on Chetla Road on Thursday morning. As he did not return till Friday morning,

his family members lodged a missing diary in New

Alipore police station. While trying to track his mobile phone's tower location, cops found it active inside an abandoned house in Block O of New Alipore.

After reaching the spot cops saw a spade was lying beside a spot where it seeded to have dug recently. When the place was dug again, Dutta's body having an injury mark on his forehead was found. Later the caretaker of the house, Dipak Das alias Buro was

detained and interrogated.

He confessed the crime and told police that an altercation took place between them while they were consuming liquor on Thursday night. Later he was arrested.