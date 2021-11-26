Body of Kalimpong Police employee found at city hotel

KOLKATA: The body of the accountant of Kalimpong Police was recovered from a hotel in Kolkata.



The woman, identified as Bindu Lama Subba (51) of Khas Mahal in Darjeeling, was found unconscious inside the hotel room in Kalighat area.

She was rushed to SSKM hospital, where Subba was declared brought dead.

According to Kalimpong Police, Subba and a few other police personnel had come to Kolkata few days ago for some administrative work.

They had approached the Kalighat police station for assistance and following that a few rooms were arranged by the local police.

She was supposed to board a train to North Bengal on Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalimpong, Harikrishna Pai said cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy. Meanwhile, probe is on.