Body of journalist's wife found

Kolkata: An unnatural death case has been lodged at the Uttarpara police station after a woman identified as Sunanda Chakraborty aged around 26 years was found hanging at Uttarpara in Hooghly on Sunday night.



Chakraborty was the wife of journalist Arnab Mukherjee working in ABP Ananda and a relative of Goutam Banerjee working in Anandabazar group. Even though an anonymous complaint is floating around in social media, according to police, no complaint was lodged against anyone till date. Police, however, are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.