Body of guest house owner found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the recovery of a body from Ramkrishnapur Ghat in North Port area on Sunday night. It has been identified as Bhupal Mukherjee (42) owner of a guest house in Sealdah



area who was missing since June 29.

According to police, on June 29 night Bhupal went out of his home and did not return. On June 30 around 3 pm, when his wife Sonia Mukherjee called him, Bhupal reportedly told her that he is at the Bank of India Crossing. Since then she failed to contact Bhupal as he was not answering her calls.

During investigation, Bhupal's friend Suraj Sonkar was detained by the police and interrogated. He told the police that Bhupal on June 30 came to him riding his bike and asked him to come along. Sonkar agreed and they eventually went to Bhootnath, Aihiritola Ghat.

There Bhupal handed over his phone to Sonkar. Meanwhile, Sonkar went in search of a toilet and when he came back he found that Bhupal was nowhere.

After searching for some time he returned home and handed the mobile phone to Bhupal's wife.

On July 4, Sonia lodged a complaint against Sonkar and a case was initiated against Sonkar for alleged abduction at the Muchipara police station.

Police on Monday said that the autopsy suggests Bhupal may have died due to drowning. However, police are

waiting for a detailed autopsy report.