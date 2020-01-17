Body of former judge found at Parnasree

Kolkata: Tension cropped up at Parnasree area after the body of a former Judge was found from his home on Friday afternoon.



According to police, on Friday at around 1:20 pm, locals from Dr A K Paul Road informed Parnasree police station that a person was lying unconscious at his house.

Immediately, a police team reached the house located at 596N, Dr A K Paul Road and the person, identified as

Ranendra Nath Mullick Chowdhury (79), was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During preliminary investigation, police came to know that Chowdhury was a former Judge and used to reside in the house with his wife and younger son.

His elder son resides somewhere else in the city. His wife and his son were out of the house on Friday.

On Friday, he went to a local bank and while returning, went to a mason identified as Sanjay Bag whom he asked to come along for some work in his house.

As Bag was busy, he told Chowdhury to go home as he would meet him later. At around 1:15 pm, Bag reached the house and went to the first floor, where he saw Chowdhury lying unconscious beside a chair.

He then came out of the house and informed locals and police. It is suspected that Chowdhury might have suffered a severe cardiac arrest. Police informed that no foul play could be noticed during preliminary investigation. However, investigators are waiting for the autopsy

report to find out the exact cause of death.