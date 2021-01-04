Body of bar singer found in Baguiati

Kolkata: Tension prevailed at Pushpak Nagar area in Baguiati after the body of a bar singer was found inside a house late on Saturday night.



Police claimed that the woman, identified as Sarbjeet Kaur alias Sweety (22), was killed by her live-in partner Sourav Chakraborty alias Joy. The accused is still at large.

On Saturday night, a man identified as Seikh Ajijul Islam of Ishwaripur at Rahara in North 24-Parganas informed the duty officer of Baguiati police station that Chakraborty and his driver sent him a Whatsapp message claiming that he had killed his girlfriend and left the body at his rented house in Baguiati.

Immediately police along with Islam rushed to the house and found the door was locked. Police broke the door and found Kaur's body lying on a mattress. During the probe, police came to know that Kaur was living with Chakraborty for the past 3 months.

The motive behind the murder is still not clear to the cops. Police are trying to contact her family members and also interrogating her friends and colleagues. The body has been sent for autopsy.