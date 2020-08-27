Body of 56-year-old found

Kolkata: An employee of a amusement park in Salt Lake has reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning at his house. According to sources, the deceased identified as Anindya Goswami (56) was an employee of an amusement park in Sector V. On Wednesday morning a friend of deceased informed Bidhannagar North police station that Goswami is not responding to anyone and the door of the house is locked. After being informed police went to the house of Goswami at BB block in Salt Lake and broke the door. After the cops went inside the house, Goswami was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was immediately brought down and rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead.