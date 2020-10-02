Body of 53-year-old woman found in Jadavpur

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the recovery of a woman's body in Jadavpur on Friday morning. According to police, on Friday around 6 am, few locals and morning walkers saw a woman was floating on the water of a pond known as Jora pukur near C R Colony. Local people fished her out from the pond when she was identified by few morning walkers as Madhabi Saha (53) of Jadavpur. Saha was rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital wher doctor declared her brought dead. Later police were informed. During a preliminary investigation cops came to know Saha was unmarried and lived alone. She was a regular morning walker. However she was suffering from mental illness recently. Police have ruled out the involvement of any third person and no foul play was detected. But it is not yet clear whether she accidentally fell on the pond or committed suicide. An unnatural death case has been initiated at the Jadavpur police station.