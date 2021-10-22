Body of 37-yr-old missing man fished out of pond in Garfa

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a man, whose body was found floating in a pond in Garfa on Thursday morning.



Police found a shoulder bag hung on the back of the body and a set of spice crusher stone was recovered from it.

According to police, on Thursday morning around 9 am, police were informed about a body floating in the pond in Ramlal Bazaar First Lane area.

Police personnel from the Garfa police station reached the spot and fished out the body from the pond around 9:25 am.

After the body was fished out, cops found a shoulder bag hanging on the man's back with something heavy inside it.

After the bag was opened a set of spice crusher stones was found. During inquiry, the man was identified as Mainak Jotdar (37) of 37, Purbachal Main Road in Garfa.

When police got in touch with his family members, they came to know that Jotdar had been missing since Wednesday morning.

Jotdar's family members told the cops that he was depressed regarding his job.

Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

An unnatural death case has been registered. No foul play was detected till Thursday night.