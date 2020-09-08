Body of 32-year-old found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds around the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found in the rear seat of a car that



fell into Kestopur Canal at Baguiati at around 2 am on Monday.

Police said that preliminary information suggests that the car –Hyundai Accent – fell into the canal after hitting a roadside railing on VIP Road. It apparently shows that

the victim, Ratan Das, had failed to jump out of the car and it resulted in his death when |the car fell into the ditch. While the driver got saved as he had managed to jump out off the car.

The police immediately went to the spot after receiving the information and found Ratan in an unconscious state in the rear seat of the car when it was brought out of the canal. Ratan, who was a resident of Rabindra Nagar at Dum Dum, was

declared brought dead when taken to a private hospital in the vicinity.

An unnatural death case has been initiated and the police are trying to find out the owner of the car.

The investigating officers are also trying to ascertain the reason behind Ratan's presence in the car and from where they were returning so late. Police suspect that there were someone else apart from Ratan and the driver in the car.