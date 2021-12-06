Body of 11-year-old school student found

Kolkata: A school student was allegedly murdered at Raigunj in North Dinajpur.



The boy aged around 11 years was missing since Saturday. A few of his friends had allegedly took the boy along to play video games. Police came to know that the boy was addicted to video games. On Saturday night when the boy did not return home, his family members started looking for him. When his friends were asked, they failed to inform about the boy's whereabouts. On Sunday morning, the boy's body was found behind his house.

During investigation police found injury marks on the body. His friends have been detained for interrogation.