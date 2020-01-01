Bodies of two youths found beside railway track near Patipukur station

Kolkata: Bodies of two youths were found beside the track near Patipukur railway station on Wednesday morning. The duo reportedly went missing from a New Year's Eve party on Tuesday night.



According to sources, the two youths identified as Sajan Pawan and Swapan Karmakar were the residents of Gazidanga in Dakshindari area. On Tuesday night, they had gone to attend a party to celebrate New Year.

When they did not return home in the morning, their family members went to the house where the party was organised. When they found that Paswan and Karmakar were not there, they started looking for them.

Meanwhile, they came to know that two bodies had been seen near the Patipukur railway station. When they went to check the same, they saw that the bodies were of Paswan and Karmakar.

Later, police personnel from Dum Dum Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination.

Sources claimed that around 9:30 pm, one of the youths received a call on his mobile phone, following which they left the party premises. The family members of Paswan and Karmakar alleged that the duo has been murdered.

They also claimed that they have seen several injury marks on their kin's body. The mobile phones of the deceased youths were also found a few meters away from the bodies.

However, police are claiming that as per preliminary investigation, the two youths have died due to being hit by a train. They have initiated an unnatural death case and have started probing the case.

The general diary register of Dum Dum GRPS is being checked to see if any knockdown memo was submitted on Tuesday night by any locomotive pilot.

Till Wednesday evening, no formal complaint was received from the family members of the deceased youths.