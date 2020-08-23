Bodies of mother & daughter found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of two women at mall Road in Dum Dum on Friday night. According to sources, the deceased women identified as Aparna Das (58) and Baisakhi Das (26) were mother and daughter.

Aparna's husband died a few years ago since then she was living with her daughter. Locals, however, claimed that both the women were mentally challenged.

They used to stay aloof from the neighbours. Since Friday evening, locals got a foul smell coming from the Das family's house. Some of the neighbours knocked on their door but found no response. One of the neighbours found an unlocked window and pushed it from outside. After opening the window, he saw someone was hanging in the next room. Immediately police were informed. Around 7:30 pm, cops from Dum Dum police station went to the spot and broke the door.

After stepping inside, cops found Baisakhi was hanging from the ceiling fan and Aparna's partly decomposed body was lying on the bed.

Police suspect that Aparna died due to a massive cardiac arrest as she was suffering from several ailments.