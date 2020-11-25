Bodies of elderly couple recovered from a flat in Girish Park area

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of an elderly couple, whose decomposed bodies were recovered from an apartment in the city's Girish Park area on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.



The couple was identified as Biswajit Mitra (71) and Sikha Mitra (68). According to sources, they were facing a financial crisis. They lived in an apartment located at Ramdulal Sarkar Street in Girish Park area.Since the past few days, residents of the apartment had been complaining of a foul odour.

However, they were unable to locate its source. On Tuesday morning, the odour turned unbearable. Some residents suspected that the odour was emanating from the couple's flat.They informed Girish Park police. When cops rushed to the spot, they broke the main door in the presence of the residents. Police found Biswajit's body lying on the bed, while Sikha's body was on the floor. Both the bodies were in a decomposed state.

After initial probe, police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

After questioning the neighbours, police learnt that the couple had no children.

Meanwhile, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.