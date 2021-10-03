Bodies of 3 members of a family found in Liluah

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of three members of a family whose bodies were found from inside a house on Belgachhia Road under Liluah police station in Howrah on Saturday morning.



Police said that the victims have been identified as Abhijit Das (47), his wife Debjani Das (42) and their daughter Samraggi Das (13). Local people felt a foul smell emanating from the first floor of the house. Reaching the spot police personnel had to break open the door of the house as it was locked from inside and found the bodies of the three family members.

Preliminary investigation stated that Abhijit Das might have killed his wife and daughter and then committed suicide.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained by the police. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.