BOAs appointed for Kurseong, Mirik & Kalimpong civic bodies

Darjeeling: The Government of West Bengal has appointed Board of Administrators (BOAs) for the Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik Municipalities.



The Board of Administrators (BOA) will exercise all the powers and functions from May 30, 2022, following the expiry of the present Board on May 29 in the case of Kalimpong Municipality.

For the Kurseong municipality and Mirik civic body the Board of Administrators will function from May 29th.

A notification issued by the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs on May 27, appointed two member BOAs for the Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong municipalities.

The Board of Administrators constitute the present Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the existing municipalities.

The present Chairperson LB Rai and Vice-Chairperson MK Zimba will continue in the similar capacity in the BOA for the Mirik municipality.

The term of the present board will end on May 28.

For the Kurseong Municipality the Chairperson Brigen Gurung and Vice-Chairperson Subhash Pradhan will continue in same capacities in the BOA that will be functional from May 29.

For the Kalimpong Municipality Chairperson Rabi Pradhan and Vice-Chairperson Bhim Agarwal will serve in the same capacities in the BOA from May 30.