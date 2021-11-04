Board of Secondary Edu issues revised timings of schools

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has issued fresh timings of schools which will be followed from November 16.



Kalyanmoy Ganguly has issued the notification which all school authorities in Bengal need to follow.

The student of classes IX and XI shall report to schools at 9.30 am and their classes will start at 10 am. The classes will continue till 3.30 pm.

Similarly, the students of classes X and XII will report to schools at 10.30 am and their classes will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm.

The arrangements have been made to avoid gathering of students at the entrance of the schools before their commencement and they get over.

The notification states that each IX to XII classes may be divided in two or more separate rooms depending upon resources of the schools.

The students, teachers and non teaching staffs have been asked to maintain Covid 19 protocol strictly. Wearing of masks is mandatory . The schools have been asked to create awareness among the students and their parents or guardians about the Covid 19 protocol.

The schools will be sanitized properly before November 16. Senior teachers said from next week the classrooms will be sanitized and Covid 19 protocols will be maintained strictly. Meetings among the teachers are being held regularly to prepare blueprints that would be followed to run the schools smoothly. The School Education department is overseeing the matter.