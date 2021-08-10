Board exams: CM honours tribal students

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over prizes to the students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira (Eklavya Model Residential School) for their outstanding performance in the secondary and higher secondary examinations at a function to celebrate the International Tribal Day at Jhargram on Monday.



The Eklavya Model Residential School was handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission following the initiative of Mamata Banerjee so that better education could be provided to the tribal students most of whom are first generation learners. Banerjee had requested Swami Suhitanandaji, the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission now one of the vice presidents to take over the school.

In Higher Secondary examination 57 students appeared and 56 have passed. Of these 53 were placed in first division. Kusum Singh who got 82.40 per cent scored the highest number among the girls. Sanjoy Kisku scored 81.60 per cent and git the highest number among the boys. Ten girls and nine boys have scored star marks.

The monks of the RKM unit at Jhargram said 29 girls and 28 boys had appeared for the HS examination. Most of the students are first generation learners.

In 2020, six students if the school who are all first generation learners had cracked JEE and are studying engineering at Jadavpur University.

The students are given special coaching by the RKM. In 2021, there was no science student.