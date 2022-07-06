Board exam toppers need to register at portal for felicitation prog

Kolkata: State government has introduced a portal this year where all these successful candidates in Madhyamik, Higher Secondary will have to register for the felicitation programme.



State felicitates the rank holders of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary examination every year.

The rank holders of Madhyamik examination, Higher Secondary examination and also West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination have already started registering on the portal — www.wbtopers.in from July 1 and it will continue till July 15.

These candidates will be asked to share how they used to study and how long did they devote for studies every day.

These rankers will also have to furnish information whether they used to spend some time on facebook and whatsapp. Their feedback will help the students of the future generations. State government has already sought the bank details from the candidates.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates the rankers every year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually felicitated at least 1,700 successful candidates of the secondary, higher secondary and Madrasa examinations last year.

All the students were presented with laptops, besides books written by renowned authors of Bengal.

The government has already announced that the students who have secured 60 per cent marks in state board exams would be eligible for the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme'. Eligibility criteria has been revised from 75 per cent to 60 per cent so that more students can benefit from the initiative.