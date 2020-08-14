BNCCI Exec committee unchanged

Kolkata: The executive committee of Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI) has remained unchanged. The committee will continue to be led by its president Arpan Mitra for a period of another one year. There has been earlier instances when the executive committee of BNCCI has not been changed. The other members of the executive committee are Amit Sarkar, Ashok Banik, Saikat Biswas, Debasish Dutta, Balaram Kundu, Sujit Chakraborty etc. This committee was constituted in August 2019.