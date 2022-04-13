BMC to send property tax bill under new rate from April

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised the rate of property tax which it will start collecting from the financial year 2022-23.



The BMC authority will start sending the bills to the households soon.

However, the rate of property tax for the commercial establishments and rental arrangements will remain unchanged.

According to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation officials, the property tax amount in the 26 wards of Rajarhat side remain unchanged as it was evaluated multiple times earlier.

But the property tax was not evaluated since 1998 in Salt Lake which was erstwhile under Bidhannagar Municipality due to several issues.

At present 3.5 per cent tax is applicable on the annual valuation up to Rs 999, 5.25 per cent up to Rs 5000 from Rs 1000, 7 per cent up to Rs 9999 from Rs 5001 and 10.5 per cent for Rs 10000 and above.

In the new structure, 10 per cent tax will be applicable on the annual valuation up to Rs 999.

Above the annual valuation of Rs 999, the tax will be 20 per cent.

Apart from introducing a new rate of tax, BMC authority has also decided to impose fine and interest on the arrear value if the tax is not paid within the given time.

According to the budget documents of the BMC, till March 31, 2021, Rs 42.41 crore remained unrealised including Rs 19.32 in Salt Lake area and Rs 23.09 in Rajarhat area.

It has also been decided that notices will be issued to the defaulter citizens to realize the arrear amount of property tax as soon as possible.