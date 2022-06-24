BMC: '10% of property tax payable in 2022-23 fiscal already collected'

kolkata: BMC is receiving good response from the taxpayers as a good number of people have already submitted the property tax for the financial year 2022-23, through online and offline modes. Sources informed that nearly 10 per cent of the tax payable in the current financial year has already been realised.



Meanwhile, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will introduce an e-mutation process soon.

Presently, BMC authority is discussing the matter with the Urban Development department regarding the procedures.

After the e-mutation process starts, property holders will not have to go to the BMC offices. After uploading necessary documents, a team from the BMC will visit the premises for inspection.

In future, the offline payment mode for mutation may be discontinued and special mutation camps may be held for the purpose.

According to sources, the civic body had sent bills for only self occupied residential buildings across the BMC area during April. By the middle of May, the bills were delivered to all the houses. The last dates for payment of the four quarters have been selected on June 30, September 30, December 31 and March 31.

The amount of property tax for the current financial year is around Rs 60 crore.

The online payment started from April 26 while payment through offline mode started from May 2.

To receive the property tax, a total of 13 places have been set up, including six branches of a private bank and borough offices.

This apart one special tax collection camp is being held each Saturdays with three wards of the Rajarhat portion.

While the property owners are requested to clear the tax for the current financial year, those who have not paid the tax for previous years have been requested to submit the tax by September 30.

If the arrear tax is not cleared by the stipulated time, then the taxpayers will be slapped 20 per cent of the amount pending, which includes 10 per cent interest and 10 per cent penalty.