Blood-soaked bodies of elderly couple found in Bhowanipore

KOLKATA: Tension ran high after the blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple were found from a flat at Harish Mukherjee Road in Bhowanipore on Monday night. Prima facie cops suspect that it was a murder with the motive of roberry.



Mayor Firhad Hakim and local councillor Kajori Banerjee went to the spot. Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal and other senior police officers rushed to the area situated in the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sniffer dog was deployed to trace the probable path the murderer may have used to flee.

Hakim said: "Investigation has started. The culprit will be arrested soon."

The elderly Gujrati couple identified as Ashoke Shah and Reshmi Shah had been staying in the flat for many years. They used to live there with one of their three daughters in the said flat.

Sources informed that the couple was hacked to death. However, it is suspected that they were shot also. Their younger daughter who was out of her home returned around 6:30 pm and found her parents had been killed. She immediately informed their neighbours and subsequently Bhowanipore Police station was informed. The couple's daughter told cops that the television was on when she reached home. Later cops from the homicide department and forensic experts went to the spot. The room was ransacked, said police. It is suspected that the motive was to rob the couple. Police suspect that the murderer had done recce of the area. "The investigation is in its early stage. The homicide department and local police station are investigating. So far no wound of any bullet was found," said Goyal.Till the filing of the report, it was learnt that the sniffer dog went towards Harish Park and returned. Cops are checking the surveillance camera footage to identify the murderer.