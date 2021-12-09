Blood of rare group arranged from Kochi for patient in city

kolkata: State Health department comes to the rescue of a woman from East Midnapore with a rare blood group ~ Bombay O-negative, who required an emergency operation at the SSKM Hospital.



The patient, Mansura Bibi, a resident of an obscure village in Chandipur did not have the slightest idea that she had a rare blood group.

She was taken to a local hospital due to gynecological issues three months ago. The patient had also been suffering from cancer. The local hospital transferred the patient to the SSKM Hospital a few days ago. Doctors at SSKM found that the patient had a rare blood group called Bombay O negative.

The patient's family members carried out an extensive search for the blood but their attempt turned futile. Rare blood is normally supplied by a pool run by the Union Health ministry.

The State Health department later contacted the Union Health ministry with the help of which they came to know that a patient admitted to Bandanam Medical College in Kerala's Kochi has Bombay O negative blood.

Contact was established and all the procedures were done. Few units of blood finally reached the SSKM Hospital.