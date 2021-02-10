Blood component segregator starts op day after CM opens it in Birbhum

KOLKATA: The blood component segregating unit has started functioning at the Suri Superspecialty Hospital in Birbhum from Tuesday after the service was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday from a programme at Netaji Indoor stadium.



Birbhum gets its first blood component segregating unit in the government level will be immensely beneficial for the people in the district.

They will no longer be required to visit the other districts to get blood components. It may be mentioned here that North 24-Parganas district has also received a blood component separation unit at Barasat District Hospital. It was thrown open on Monday after it was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the same programme.

Cancer patients and others who require various components of blood can now avail the services from the districts.

Earlier they often had to visit the city hospitals for blood transfusion. Burnt patients will also receive plasma from the newly launched units at the two district hospitals.

Both the hospital administration had initiated the process of setting up the new machine in 2019 with a purpose that the patients can get blood components in their home districts without facing any difficulty.

In another development, a surgical common facility centre has come up at Fulta area of Baruipur in South 24-Parganas at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

It has been thrown operational after the Bengal Chief Minister inaugurated it from a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. It will be immensely helpful to the people in the region.

Patients from the nearby areas requiring minor surgical interventions will receive health services at this common facility. They will no longer need to visit the district hospital for minor surgical interventions.