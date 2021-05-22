Blood banks run dry as 90% donation camps stalled

KOLKATA: Various blood banks across the state are facing an acute shortage of blood as nearly 90 per cent of blood donation camps have remained stalled due to Covid.



Sources said there was a requirement of around 4000 units of blood per day across Bengal. But at present about 800-2000 units were being collected on a daily basis. The shortage of blood has led to delaying of various surgeries in the government hospitals.

Most of the blood banks fail to provide blood against the donor cards as they lack adequate stock. A senior official of a blood bank said as there was shortage of blood; people who required blood were being urged to bring a donor with them. In various cases, the blood banks fail to extract blood from the donor as their labs are closed in the evening. In that case, the patients' family members have to wait for the next day to get blood.

The state Health department officials have also expressed concern over the crisis of blood in the state as COVID-19 outbreak has left blood donors skeptical and blood donation camps have also seen a significant dip in the number of donors. As per the norms, those who are taking the vaccine shot have to wait for 14 days to donate blood.

During the lockdown last year, blood donation camps could not be organised and this year the situation is the same. Political parties, local clubs and police have failed to organise blood donation camps due to a steep rise in the infection.

Meanwhile, some touts are operating in the city. They are demanding huge amounts from the relatives of the patients to arrange blood.

In various hospitals, the doctors and nursing staff are donating blood to tide over the crisis.

"There is a demand of around 4000 units of blood daily in Bengal. In the state, there are 84 government-run blood banks, 35 private labs and 16 Centre-owned labs. There is a requirement of 15 lakh units of blood on yearly basis while around 13 lakh units are collected. But, due to Covid the situation has worsened," D Ashis, Secretary of Medical Bank said.

"We urge all the blood banks to keep their labs open 24 hours a day. The State Health department must conduct an awareness drive so that people come forward to donate blood.

"Hoarding and festoons must be put up at strategic locations. Touts who have been operating at various blood bank areas must be dealt with strongly.

"Those who fail to organize camps must come forward and donate bloods at the blood banks. Mobile vans used for collecting blood can be put at different locations," Ashis added.