Block Medical Officer assaulted, five arrested

Kolkata: It is alleged that Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas, Saikat Bose was being threatened since past few months to not come home as he is a frontline Covid warrior and in charge of a safe home.



He usually returns home late at night and stays isolated from other family members inside his room.

Recently a section of Saikat's neighbours allegedly told him that he cannot stay at his

house as he is looking after COVID-19 patients.

On Tuesday afternoon some of the locals assaulted his brother Sudipta Bose when he was going somewhere for some purpose.

The accused persons allegedly asked Sudipta why he is not staying at his home. When Sudipta told them that he is going somewhere for urgent matters, none bothered to hear him. The accused persons allegedly assaulted him and snatched his gold chain. Later in the evening a complaint was lodged at the Sarsuna police station following which five persons have been arrested till late night.

Few days ago Surashree Pal, Block Development

Officer (BDO) of Goghat I in Hooghly was denied entry to her rented flat as she was assigned to look after a quarantine centre and a safe home there. The BDO was able to enter her house after police intervened. Later seven persons were arrested for allegedly preventing Pal from entering her rented flat. In a separate incident a COVID-19 affected person living at a housing

complex in Patuli alleged

non-cooperation from

other residents. It is alleged that the locals are deliberately harassing them.

However, other residents of the housing alleged that the family members of the Covid affected person are roaming all over the building increasing the chance of others getting infected.