'Block-level hosps must conduct dengue tests of patients with fever'

kolkata: With a steep rise in dengue cases, the state health department has directed the block-level hospitals to mandatorily perform dengue tests on fever patients.



Health experts have already warned that a delay in dengue tests is complicating the situation further ahead of Puja. They have pointed out that many patients are going for dengue tests after suffering from high fever for 5-6 days. As a result, the health condition of many patients is turning critical.

Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city said that due to delay in dengue tests, platelets are going down and body fluid is getting decreased. Fluids get deposited in various parts of the body once the patient's condition turns serious.

As many as 16 people have so far died of dengue in the state this season.

According to the state health department's figure, around 1,700 dengue cases were detected across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With dengue cases going up in various pockets, the state health department officials are holding meetings in various districts where the cases are high.

Health officials held a meeting at Srirampur on Wednesday to review the dengue control and treatment activities in the area.

Hoogly is among the districts where the dengue cases are higher. The number of dengue beds increased and 24-hour lab service started in Srirampur SDH and Uttarpara SGH. Health officials took a decision in presence of the Municipal Chairpersons to run a special cleanliness drive in the municipalities before the Puja.

Health officials have already held meetings with the district officials of North 24-Parganas to take stock of the dengue situation in Bidhannagar, South Dum Dum and also in the rural areas as well.

Health department has already issued directives saying that all symptomatic cases are to be tested for dengue and malaria through confirmatory tests like Elisa and NSI.

State has so far registered more than 13,000 dengue infected cases.

The number may further go up till early November, health officials apprehend.