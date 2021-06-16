Blessing in disguise: Hilsa catch to be big this year due to Covid curbs

Kolkata: The fish loving Bengalis have something to cheer about as Ilish, the most iconic fish of the Bengali culinary pantheon is expected to hit the market in the next few days.



After a hiatus of two months, the fishermen on Tuesday started venturing into the deep sea with their trawlers after the lifting of the two months fishing ban that was in effect from April 15.

The time for Hilsa breeding is from April 15 to June 14 so there is a ban on venturing into the sea for catching fishes.

"We are optimistic of a good haul of Ilish this year. In the last two years netting of the Hilsa fish has not been satisfactory. The lockdown may be a blessing in disguise with lesser number of vessels sailing in rivers and seas. The factories too have remained closed for a month resulting in less flow of industrial wastes in the river or sea," Bijan Maity, general secretary of Kakdwip Fishermen's Association said.

There are more than 11500 trawlers—large and small that venture into the seas in South 24-Parganas.

Last year there was netting of 13,000 tonnes of Hilsa much less than 34,000 tonnes which is considered to be a good haul.

There are around 1200 trawlers that ventures into the sea from Digha Mohana in East Midnapore.

However, presently only 300 trawlers are venturing. "There is still restriction in transport services and the export market amidst the Covid situation is still to open up to its full capacity. So fishermen first wants to check out the market conditions after they come back with their netting. Some fishermen are also apprehensive with the weather conditions looking seemingly hostile, though there is no warning from the weather office at present," state Fisheries minister Akhil Giri, who is also an MLA from Ramnagar in East Midnapore said.

The present price of Ilish in the market is over Rs 800 (for 500 gm) and the 700-750gm is priced at Rs 1200-1300. In the case of 1 kg, the price is over Rs 1500. The price is so high due to dearth in supply, a fish seller at Maniktala market said.